Franciscan Health recently announced $450,000 in funding for community health improvement through its Social Impact Partnership Program (SIPP).

Fifty-seven non-profits located throughout Franciscan Health’s Indiana service regions and south suburban Chicago were selected from applications to receive funding of up to $9,750 per organization.

Partners in the Hammond/Munster/Dyer area are Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, Girls on The Run of Northwest Indiana, Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana, Hope Christian Church, Housing Opportunities, Indiana Parenting Institute Inc. (IPI), Indiana Women in Need (IWIN) Foundation, Mental Health of America of Lake County Inc., St. Michael’s Wheelchair Ramp Ministry, The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, The Jennifer S. Fallick Cancer Support Center, Top 20, Inc. and Women’s Care Center.

SIPP is a community health enrichment program sponsored by Franciscan Health, which establishes and builds upon partnerships with non-profit health and human service agencies that provide services in at-risk communities served by the health system. The goal is to foster long-term relationships with community providers to better address significant health issues among vulnerable populations.

A committee comprised of local Franciscan healthcare leadership selected the fund recipients and amounts. The recipient organizations received funding based on program applications demonstrating their ability to address priority health needs and health equity based on Franciscan’s Community Health Needs Assessment process. Identified priority health issues include physical activity and nutrition (including food insecurity); mental wellness; healthy relationships (including pregnancy, parenting and recovery) and housing support.

Recipient organizations will collaborate with Franciscan’s Community Health Improvement team to ensure program effectiveness that meet the partner organization’s stated goals. They must participate in program orientation and will submit progress reports at six-month and one-year intervals. Participation in the reporting process is required for consideration of any future funding or assistance.

Franciscan Health will announce the benchmark dates for 2023 SIPP applications, review and awards early next year.