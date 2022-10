The La Porte County Family YMCA will have a couple of upcoming Halloween events.

There will be a Trunk or Treat and Dance Party at Elston on Thursday. The Trunk or treat is from 4-5 p.m.

The dance party is from 5-7 p.m.

La Porte Halloween Family Fun Night is Friday

Games are from 5-6 p.m and ‘splashing pumpkins’ from 6-7 p.m.

The events are free.