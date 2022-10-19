The City of La Porte has set dates for this year’s Fall Clean Up, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

Running Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11, city residents will be able to discard of their large and heavy trash.

Dermody said the clean up is a bit later this year due to scheduling conflicts with RTS, the City’s third-party trash vendor.

“We normally provide Fall Clean Up during the month of October, but we are hopeful that these extra two weeks will give residents the time they need to get rid of unwanted items before we head into winter,” Dermody said. “Keeping our community clean has been a top priority for this administration, and the bi-annual clean ups have been an incredible tool. I hope to see homes throughout our community taking advantage.”

The following COVID-19 safety guidelines will still apply to protect RTS sanitation workers from the spread of COVID-19:

All trash must be securely tied in bags;

All mattresses must be fully wrapped in plastic or otherwise sealed/covered;

All large items, such as small furniture, must be fully wrapped in plastic or otherwise sealed/covered; and

Waste generated from construction, renovation, repair and/or demolition of residences will not be collected as part of Fall Cleanup.

Per CDC guidelines, RTS workers will not pick up any trash that is not in compliance. Residents with questions can visit www.LaPorte.RTS.com or call 833-787-1234.