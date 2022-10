The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for I-94 in La Porte County.

Eastbound and westbound I-94 will be reduced to two lanes to the east and west of U.S. 421 on or after Thursday for a pavement patching project.

Approximately 4 miles of roadway will be impacted, and work will be ongoing through the end of November.

Traffic will be shifted to the left inside lanes during phase one and to the right outside lanes during phase two.