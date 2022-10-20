Franciscan Health Woodland Cancer Care Center Michigan City is helping to expand local cancer care with the addition of medical oncologist Meshaal Khan, MD.

Dr. Khan received her training at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, Kan. Her residency in internal medicine was at the University of Missouri Department of Medicine in Columbia, Mo., and her fellowship was at the University of Illinois Department of Hematology and Oncology in Chicago in hematology and oncology.

Her clinical interests include immunotherapy, cancer survivorship, breast cancer, benign hematology and GI malignancies.

Dr. Khan joins medical oncologists Saud Rana, MD, and Naina Mahngar, MD, and radiation oncologist Luke Miller, MD, all of whom are accepting new patients, as well as Katherine Watson, NP

Franciscan Health Woodland Cancer Care Center Michigan City offers the latest in advanced cancer treatments locally. Services include oncology/hematology, radiation therapy, oncology surgery, nurse navigation, chemotherapy certified nurses, immunotherapy, outpatient infusion center, clinical trials, genetic counseling, personalized treatment plans and post-treatment surveillance.

The Franciscan Health Woodland Cancer Care Center Michigan City is located at 8955 West 400 North in Michigan City. To learn more or make an appointment, call (219) 861-5800 or visit FranciscanHealth.org/CancerCare.