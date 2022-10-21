Franciscan Physician Network is welcoming a board-certified family medicine doctor to its La Porte location.

Victor Benavides, M.D., a board-certified family medicine doctor, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network at the LaPorte Health Center in La Porte.

Dr. Benavides received his training at the Universidad de Montemorelos in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. His residency was at Mayaguez Medical Center in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

His clinical interests include adult medicine, hypertension, diabetes and preventative medicine.

Benavides is fluent in Spanish. He is accepting new patients at the LaPorte Health Center, 9001 I Street in La Porte. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (219) 575-6060.