The Michigan City Civil Service Commission promoted five Michigan City police officers due to the recent retirement of Sergeant Darren Kaplan and other vacancies.

Both ranks became available and filled due to the retirement of Sergeant Darren Kaplan:

Corporal Hood was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Hood is a 12 – year veteran and is currently assigned to the Detective Bureau. Officer Aaron Bass was promoted to the rank of Corporal. Corporal Bass is a 12 – year veteran and is currently assigned to Uniform Patrol Shift 1.

All three ranks became available due to recent vacancies within the department:

Asst. Chief of Operations Marty Corley was promoted to the merit rank of Sergeant. Asst. Chief Corley is a 22 – year veteran and currently serves at Assistant Chief of Operations. Officer Matthew Babcock was promoted to the rank of Corporal. Corporal Babcock is a 5 – year veteran and currently serves on Uniform Patrol Shift 3. Officer Dana Henderson was promoted to the rank of Corporal. Corporal Henderson is a 5 – year veteran and is currently assigned to the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.

The Michigan City Police Department stated, “Chief Forker is very excited with these new promotions. He recognizes all the hard work that goes into this great achievement and the tremendous responsibility that comes with these new positions.“