The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) announced Cara Jones as the Ambassador of the Quarter for the Third Quarter of 2022.

“You are never too small to make a difference” stated Jones. “It is a quote from Greta Thunberg on which I try to live my life.”

The Ambassador of the Quarter is given to an individual who has shown dedication to the mission of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce by regularly attending Chamber events, connecting with members through emails, calls, and in person meetings, and referring non-members for membership.

As an Ambassador, Jones helps to promote the role of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce in the community by welcoming new members, encouraging current members to maximize their membership, and aid in maintaining and increasing the retention rate of new and existing members through reinforcing the Chamber benefits.

“We are happy to have Cara as an Ambassador,” stated Chamber Membership Director and staff liaison to the Ambassador Committee, Dan Hogan. “Cara goes above and beyond to not only ensure our new members feel welcome, but also encourages all members to take full advantage of all the benefits available to them!”

Outside of the Chamber, Jones is a Business Banker for Horizon Bank, a role she has held since 2019. Prior to her role as a Business Banker, Jones held the position of Branch Manager for Horizon’s largest office in Michigan City. A Michigan City native, Jones is active in the community serving on the Board of Directors for the Salvation Army of Michigan City. When not working, Cara enjoys the outdoors with her puppies Ben and Petunia. Summertime is her favorite season and you can usually find Cara spending time at the beach with family and friends and enjoying the festivities Michigan City offers.