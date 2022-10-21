The Indiana Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that there will be several ramp closures over the next two weeks at several I-65 interchanges.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change but is currently as follows:

– The ramp from eastbound U.S. 30 to northbound I-65 will be closed for approximately 2 weeks after 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

– The ramp from eastbound 61st Ave to northbound I-65 will be closed for approximately 2 weeks after 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

– The ramp from northbound I-65 to 61st Avenue will be closed after 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and is expected to reopen in the morning on Monday, Oct. 24.

– The ramp from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 will be closed for approximately 10 days starting on/after Tuesday, Oct. 25.

I-65 continues to have three lanes of travel in each direction during daytime hours with lane shifts in place. Overnight lane closures will be utilized to set up, modify and remove the lane shifts through this work zone.

INDOT says motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures and changing traffic patterns in the area through late November.