PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – An Illinois man died in a crash on I-94 Saturday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

At around 6:45 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper was dispatched to a crash on I-94 at the 17.6 mile-marker.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Cadillac STS, driven by 31-year-old Carlos D. Robinson of Chicago Heights, IL, was reportedly driving westbound on the right shoulder, while passing another vehicle, when it struck a parked semi. The semi was broken down due to a mechanical issue, police say.

The Cadillac struck the rear of the trailer at a high rate of speed which resulted in Robinson suffering fatal injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.