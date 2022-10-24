One person was hurt after being struck by gunfire at Washington Park Lot 1 in Michigan City early Sunday.

Dispatch Center received a call at 04:26 a.m. that a vehicle had been struck by gunfire at Washington Park Lot 1. The caller reported their vehicle was struck by gunfire. Officers met with the driver at the police department and noticed their vehicle was struck by gunfire. Officers interviewed the driver and occupants of the vehicle to gather additional information.

An officer was then dispatched to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital a short time later for a person who had been shot. Police say the officer encountered a 19-year-old Michigan City resident who was struck by gunfire while at Washington Park Lot 1.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. A vehicle used to transport the victim from Washington Park Lot 1 to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital was also struck by gunfire.

Police say preliminary investigation revealed the victims from the incident were part of a gathering at Washington Park Lot 1 at the time of the shooting. Police say numerous articles of evidence had been collected and multiple witnesses were interviewed. Officers and detectives are continuing to investigate.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Mark Galetti at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1088 or via email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

You can also contact the Michigan City Police Department via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.