Several area police departments are taking part in Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

Indiana State Police:

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Indiana State Police will be participating in a nationwide initiative headed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on the 23nd “Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”

The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft. Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction. Police say “This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.”

Liquid and pill medications will be accepted. Syringes will not be accepted.

Porter County Sheriff’s Office:

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office announced that this Saturday, they will be participating in the DEA’s National ‘Take Back’ day for prescription medication from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The department says it will be using its prescription drop box and you will need to press the button on the wall to gain entry from the Jail Division. The Chesterton Police Department is taking part as well. The CPD will host a drive-up event on Saturday. There is no need to get out of your vehicle. Enter the parking lot behind the CPD station off North 8th Street, give the officer on duty your medications, then drive around the building and exit onto Broadway.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The department says the collection site to dispose of your expired, unused, unwanted prescription medication, is free and anonymous.

You can bring these leftover medications to the lobby of the department’s jail at:

2293 N. Main Street

Door J-1

Crown Point, IN 46307

The medication drop box is available throughout the year.

Porter County Hub Coalition Drop-off sites:

Chesterton Police Department

Valparaiso Police Department

Porter County Sheriff’s Office

Burns Harbor Police Department

Porter Police Department

Ogden Dunes Police Department

Hebron Police Department