The Michigan City Police Department announced Tuesday that Corporal Kay Pliske was selected by the Michigan City Exchange Club as Officer of the Year.

The department said Pliske was nominated by Captain Urbanczyk for “her great work ethic, commitment, compassion, and dedication not only to everyone she works with but also with the community.”

The Michigan City Police Department stated that Pliske “has been a stronghold with the Michigan City Police Department for 22 years and has impacted many lives over the course of her career.”