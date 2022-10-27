Albert Naveed, MD, a board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients.

Dr. Naveed completed his training at Rawalpindi Medical College in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. His residency in internal medicine was at Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners in Grand Rapids, Mich., and his fellowship in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine was at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb.

His clinical interests are asthma, COPD, lung cancer, sepsis and hemodynamic monitoring in IUC and ARDS.

Naveed also speaks Urdu and Hindi.

The Franciscan Medical Pavilion is located at 3500 Franciscan Way, Suite 4C in Michigan City. For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 878-8200 Ext. 2. In-person and virtual visits are available.