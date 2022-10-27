A Michigan City motorcyclist was arrested on multiple charges including dealing methamphetamine after fleeing from police Tuesday, according to police.

Officers were patrolling the 400 block of East 10th Street just before 3:30 a.m. when they observed a motorcycle traveling west without a license plate attached.

A traffic stop was attempted by officers on the motorcycle for a traffic infraction, but the motorcyclist proceeded to the west side of Michigan City before falling off the motorcycle at West 8th Street and Grant Avenue.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 48-year -old John Lowry of Michigan City, then fled from the motorcycle on foot while officers continued to follow behind at a close distance. Lowry was eventually found hiding behind a garage in the 200 block of Grant Avenue.

Police said he was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

Lowry faces charges of dealing methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement-fleeing from law enforcement with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement-fleeing from a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana-prior conviction.

Lowry was issued a $50,005 bond and has an initial court hearing scheduled for Nov. 1.