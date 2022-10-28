Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Michigan City in partnership with Beacon Health.

The clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. and from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. 4th St.

Pfizer first and second vaccines will be available for ages 5 to 11. Those 12 or older may receive a first or second Pfizer vaccine or Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine.

Anyone receiving a bivalent booster or second shot from the primary series of vaccines is eligible to receive a $50 Visa gift card.

The clinics aim to increase education and vaccination rates in underserved communities and are made possible in part through a 2021 $3.7 million grant to Beacon Health from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Beacon Health allocated $164,500 to Franciscan Health as a sub-recipient of the grant to support mobile vaccination clinics, community health workers and COVID-19 educational campaigns in underserved communities in LaPorte County.

No pre-registration is necessary to receive a vaccine at the clinics. For more information, contact Community Health Improvement Specialist Selena Tinoco at selena.tinoco@franciscanalliance.org or (219) 221-4153.