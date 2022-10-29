Police say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in La Porte County on Thursday night.

At 6:41 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 421 and County Road 375 South for a crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

The initial crash investigation determined that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on U.S. 421, north of County Road 375 South, in the driving lane. Police say the driver of the vehicle stated he had suddenly observed a pedestrian standing in the driving lane in front of his vehicle and collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as 39-year-old Roger E. Davenport-Logging of Greenfield, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured.

The crash investigation is ongoing by members of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Alcohol Crash Team. Toxicology test results are pending.