The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased person involved in a shooting investigation following an incident Thursday morning.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division worked throughout the day Thursday and again Friday to gather facts and evidence associated with the incident. Police said on Friday that there appears to be no prior association between the occupants of the residence and the deceased.

None of the occupants of the residence were injured during the incident.

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Jacob J. Borders.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office stated on Friday, “Over the next several days, detectives will continue to gather information. A major case file of the incident will be prepared by detectives and forwarded to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.”

Original story:

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday at a home on State Road 4.

Just after 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to a residence located in the 2000 east block of State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress.

Moments after the first deputy arrived, a gunshot was heard coming from the area of the residence, police said. The occupants of the residence were removed, and deputies cleared the interior of it. While doing so, deputies found a dead male.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and took control of the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.