MarCom Awards announced Visit Indiana/Indiana Destination Development Corporation as a 2022 winner in the international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals. MarCom Awards recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs.

Visit Indiana received two Platinum (highest) awards, one in the Advertising Campaign category of Print Media/Marketing/Ads and another in the Branding category of Strategic Communications/Marketing/Promotion Campaign for IN Indiana open-source campaign. Visit Indiana also took home a Gold (second highest) award in the Marketing category of Digital Media/Web Video for the ‘There is More to Discover IN Indiana’ tourism video.

On June 8, 2022, Visit Indiana and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation launched the IN Indiana marketing campaign as a unique effort to tell the Hoosier State’s authentic story. Visit Indiana developed an extensive customizable toolkit of resources available free of charge to every business, small town, big city, and destination in the state.

“The IN Indiana campaign is an easily adaptable message communities, businesses and universities, large and small, can utilize as creatively as they want,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. “The IDDC staff worked incredibly hard on this campaign, and it is gratifying to see Visit Indiana’s efforts being rewarded through multiple MarCom awards.”

Visit Indiana received another Platinum award in the Social Campaign category of Digital Media/Social Media for the Pie Day-to-Pi Day campaign. From Jan. 23 (National Pie Day) through February (National Pie Month) to Mar. 14 (Pi Day), Visit Indiana teamed up with the Indiana Foodways Alliance to reward anyone who checked in at two restaurants on the Hoosier Pie Trail with a custom “Pie-oneer” T-shirt.

There were over 6,000 MarCom entries from throughout the United States, Canada and 43 other countries. Each entry is judged based on its own merits, not in comparison to other entries.

“Our team at Visit Indiana and WeCreate Media has put a lot of hard work and dedication into the implementation of all new state tourism campaigns,” said Elaine Bedel, Secretary and CEO of IDDC. “Platinum is the highest award anyone can receive and is very challenging to earn. The fact that we got three platinum and a gold award just goes to show the passion we have for these campaigns and our state.”

MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).