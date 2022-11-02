The Indiana Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced the roundabout at State Road 2 and U.S. 6 in La Porte County is now open.

INDOT is asking motorists to be careful when navigating the new traffic pattern.

The department noted that due to supply chain issues, the lighting at the roundabout is temporary and will be replaced with permanent lighting next year.

INDOT also stated on its Facebook comments under a diagram of how oversize/overweight vehicles will navigate the roundabout on U.S. 6. that “regular semi traffic or other large vehicles like farm equipment will still navigate the roundabout like other smaller vehicles would, they’ll just use the truck apron if they need it.”

Note from INDOT: “These photos were all taken while the roundabout was still closed so you may see vehicles parked in the wrong direction.”



Additional photos can be found on the Indiana Department of Transportation: Northwest Facebook page.