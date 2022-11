The City of Michigan City, earlier this week provided a forecast for city street closures involving the Double Track NWI Project by NICTD.

Ohio Street is now open.

Tennessee Street is now permanently closed

Wabash will be open effective starting Friday, Nov. 4.

Sheridan Avenue will open Friday Nov. 11

Franklin Street will be closed Friday Nov. 4 through Nov. 19

Washington Street will then close from Nov. 19 through Dec. 2.