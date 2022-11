The Indiana Toll Road gave an update on Tuesday for work going on in Lake County.

There is a lane Shift During Construction between mile markers 3.4- 4.6. Traffic will be shifted to alternate lanes. Work is scheduled through Dec. 9.

The on-ramp at Calumet Avenue for east-bound traffic is closed through Nov. 24.

The on-ramp was originally set to be closed through Dec. 6.