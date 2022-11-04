NIPSCO is reminding the public of the dangers of carbon monoxide during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month.

November is known across the nation as Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month. NIPSCO says it cares about your safety and wants to use the occasion to remind the community about the risks of carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide (CO) is called the “Silent Killer” because it is an odorless, tasteless, non-corrosive gas created when fuels (such as gasoline, wood, natural gas, propane, or oil) burn incompletely. Even though natural gas doesn’t contain CO, it can be produced when there’s not enough oxygen for fuels to burn properly. The most reliable way to know whether you have a CO leak is to have fully functioning CO detectors at home, especially in areas where someone sleeps. Remember to test and replace your detector batteries regularly.

Know the symptoms:

NIPSCO stated in a press release, “With CO poisoning, you may experience flu-like symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, irregular breathing or feeling ill. If CO is present in your home, you may feel tired at home but fine when away from home. Don’t ignore the warning signs. Carbon monoxide can be fatal within five minutes at high concentrations.

“If you think carbon monoxide is present or your CO detector sounds, leave the area to get fresh air, immediately call 911 and NIPSCO at 1-800-634-3524, and DO NOT GO BACK until repairs are made and it is safe to reenter.

“To learn more about how to stay safe from CO, please visit nipsco.com/co.”