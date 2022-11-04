Chesterton High School went into a “modified secure lockout” Thursday according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

The “vague threat” made against Chesterton High School late Thursday morning, is believed never to have been credible and to have originated outside Porter County, according to the Town of Chesterton.

At 7 p.m. Thursday evening, the Duneland School Corporation released the following statement from Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson:

“The Chesterton Police Department has worked tirelessly on its investigation into the threat communicated today to Chesterton High School that resulted in the school being placed on a Secure/Lockout.

“Based on an intense law enforcement investigation, evidence points to this threat being false and originating from outside of Porter County, Ind.

“Investigators will continue to follow leads in the case and work diligently to hold the person responsible for this call accountable for their actions, to the fullest extent possible under the law.

“Law enforcement and DSC treat these situations seriously. The investigation into this situation remains ongoing. As a result, no additional information can be released at this time.

“The Chesterton Police Department and DSC would like to thank the Porter Police Department, Porter County Sheriff’s Department, and the Indiana State Police for their valued assistance today.”

