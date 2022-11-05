This week the Duneland School Corporation and Chesterton High School suffered the loss of a teacher, colleague, and friend, Penny Jo Morris, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

The Town of Chesterton stated the following on their Facebook page:

“Penny spent most of her adult life as a stay-at-home mom, but when her youngest daughter graduated high school, she decided to attend college to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher. This current year was her seventh year as an English teacher at Chesterton High School, where she taught English 9 and 11 and had just added English 12 to her course schedule. Penny’s short academic biography, posted for families, included this statement: ‘I love being a teacher, and look forward to a fabulous year together.’

“Many have shared wonderful stories of Penny’s gift for building relationships and connecting with coworkers, students, and their families. Students remember her as a compassionate person and an inspiration to those whose lives she touched. Her loss will be felt by many throughout the Duneland schools and community.

“A memorial service for Penny will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Drive, Valparaiso. Those planning to attended are invited to wear Penny’s favorite color, purple, in her memory.”