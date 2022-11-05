The Indiana Department of Transportation is seeking public input for its 80/94 FlexRoad project.

There will be two public meetings, one in-person and one virtual, this month for the 80/94 FlexRoad project (I-80/94 from the Illinois State Line to I-65).

The project, expected to improve traffic flow and safety along one of Indiana’s busiest interstate corridors, is moving to its next phase.

The in-person meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. central time at the Purdue Northwest Student Union Library Building, Alumni Hall 2200 169th St. in Hammond.

The virtual meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m.

Learn more at www.IndianaFlexRoad.com.