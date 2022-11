Michigan City Transit announced that due to the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, there will be Service Suspension and Service Delays beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Normal service will resume at the conclusion of the parade.

Michigan City Transit also announced they will operate regular service hours on Election Day Nov. 8 and Veterans Day Nov. 11 Veterans/Active-Duty Military ride free on Nov. 5, and Nov. 11.