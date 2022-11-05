Porter County voters may now cast ballots at any vote center in the county on Election Day Tuesday Nov. 8, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

“Previously on Election Day, Porter County voters were required to cast ballots at one—and only one—of the precincts located in their particular township, based on their street address,” the Town of Chesterton said on its Facebook page.

“On this Election Day, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will have their choice of 44 different “Vote Centers” throughout Porter County.”

The Town of Chesterton went on to state that, “Porter County Voter Registration does predict that there may be lines at some of the more popular Vote Centers. But ‘if there is an additional wait time, a voter can go to a different location that better accommodates them.’ ”

The Town of Chesterton listed Voter Centers in Duneland:

WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP

*Brummitt Elementary School, 2500 Indian Boundary Road.

*Burns Harbor Town Hall, 1240 N. Boo Road.

*Chesterton High School, 2125 S. 11th St.

*Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway.

*Porter County Visitor Center, 1215 N. Ind. 49, Porter.

*Porter Fire Department, 550 Beam St.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

*Duneland Schools bus barn, 1012 N. Old Ind. 49.

*Faith Memorial Lutheran Church, 753 N. Calumet Ave.

*Liberty Township Intermediate School, 50W 900N.

*Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 N. Meridian Road.

PINE TOWNSHIP

*Beverly Shores Administration Building, 500 Broadway, Beverly Shores.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

*Jackson Elementary School, 811N 400E.

For other Vote Centers in Porter County, go to https://www.porterco.org/172/Vote-Center-Locations

Or go to an interactive map and enter your address to find Vote Centers near you, at the link provided on the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.