The Michigan City Police Department says its Street Hawk Patrol made a second “major felony arrest” in the same week.

On Nov. 5 at around 06:00 p.m. two officers were working a special patrol together called Street Hawk.

According to the department, officers working this type of saturation patrol target different areas of Michigan City for gun violence, offenses involving individuals prohibited from possessing firearms, individuals possessing illegal firearms, individuals using firearms while committing a crime, “shots fired” calls for service, and narcotics eradication.

The officers observed a Nissan Maxima commit multiple traffic infractions while following behind it along the north side of the city. Officers made a traffic stop on the Nissan due to the multiple traffic infractions they observed. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Bryley Langford of Michigan City. Officers developed probable cause during the traffic stop to search the Nissan’s interior compartment area. Narcotics and a handgun were found in the immediate area where Langford was sitting.

These same officers learned during their investigation that the firearm located inside the car had been reported stolen and Langford was prohibited from possessing a handgun.

Langford was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying of a handgun and theft of a firearm. Langford was transported to the LaPorte County Jail and not issued a bond due to an unrelated pending court case.

This is the second “major felony arrest” made within the same week by officers working the Street Hawk Patrols, the department says. Officers additionally arrested 31-year-old Devon Todd of Michigan City for serious violent felon in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop on Oct. 30, while working the Street Hawk Patrol.

Michigan City officers will continue to work this saturation patrol to combat gun violence, illegal firearm possession offenses, drug offenses and “shots fired” complaints within the city.