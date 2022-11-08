Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers that today, November 8, is General Election Day.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Hoosiers can check their voting status, see polling locations, and view a sample ballot at IndianaVoters.com.

“Indiana is a national leader in running safe and secure elections,” Secretary Sullivan said. “Hoosiers can cast their ballots with confidence thanks to the work of election administrators in each of Indiana’s 92 counties. I encourage every registered voter to visit the polls and make their voice heard.”

More than half of Indiana counties now offer vote centers, which allow voters to cast a ballot at any polling location in their county. A valid photo ID is required to vote.

Hoosiers may also call the toll-free Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE to speak directly to a representative for information, polling locations and to file grievances. Staff will be on hand to answer calls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Election Day.

According to state statute, the Secretary of State shall request Indiana news media to include a copy of the Voter’s Bill of Rights as part of election coverage. Access the Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights here: https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/voter-information/voters-rights/indiana-voters-bill-of-rights/