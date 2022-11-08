A Michigan City man was sentenced to over four years in prison on his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sergio Adams, 33, of Michigan City was sentenced to four years and four months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

In November 2021, police responded to an alert and recovered a handgun that had been possessed by Adams. At the time, Adams was on supervised release.

Adams has three prior felony convictions, any one of which prohibit him from possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.