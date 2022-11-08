The intersection of Broadway and 15th Street in Chesterton will be closed to all traffic for three days, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg announced to the Town of Chesterton.

The closure will be in effect around the clock.

Indiana American Water Company is tying in a new main at this location.

Schnadenberg expects the intersection to re-open to traffic late Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10.

Detours will be posted.

Motorists southbound from the Town of Porter will be detoured onto Woodlawn Avenue.