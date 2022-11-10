As part of their investment with the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, The Barker Welfare Foundation recently gifted a full year chamber membership to Chef Quayla of Predictable Foodz.

At a recent gathering of friends at the Barker Mansion, Chef Quayla catered lunch with a variety of sandwiches, sides, and dessert. Susan DeMaio, Executive Director of The Barker Welfare Foundation was on hand and presented a classic membership package to Quayla shortly after the lunch ended.

Predictable Foodz was founded and created in Michigan City, IN by Chef Quayla. They are a mobile hospitality company that specializes in offering a fine dining twist to all their services. Established in 2019, after catering a family member’s graduation party, Chef Quayla knew that cooking was something she loved to do and was a skill she was ancestrally blessed with. “I am so excited about joining the chamber; this has been years in the making that I am finally a member. I am so appreciative of The Barker Mansion and The Barker Welfare Foundation for gifting this amazing gift to a woman owned small business; I was literally moved to tears,” stated Chef Quayla, owner of Predictable Foodz.

The gift of a membership program is a new initiative the chamber began at the beginning of this year. Top investors of the chamber have an opportunity to select a local minority, woman, or veteran owned business and provide them with a one year chamber membership. For smaller businesses, this is an opportunity for them to connect with existing chamber members, businesses, and organizations. The chamber believes in fostering an inclusive business environment to promote a thriving community. “We are thrilled to be a part of this chamber program and to make this investment in a woman and minority owned business,” stated Barker Mansion Manager of Programs and Operations, Michele Gustin. The Barker Welfare Foundation Executive Director and Managing Director of the Barker Mansion, Susan DeMaio added, “Predictable Foodz is destined to become a strong business in the future of Michigan City and we are proud to be a part of its growth.”

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area. To learn more about the gift a membership program or any of the chamber member businesses and organizations, please visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com. For questions about membership, please call the chamber office at 219-874-6221 or email info@mcachamber.com.

The Barker Welfare Foundation provides grants to qualified charitable organizations whose initiatives improve the quality of life, with an emphasis on strengthening youth and families and to reflect the philosophy of Catherine B. Hickox, the Founder. For more information on the foundation, visit www.barkerwelfare.org and for more information on the Barker Mansion, visit www.barkermansion.org