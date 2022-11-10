Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics in LaPorte County in partnership with Beacon Health through year’s end.

The clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Al’s Supermarket East LaPorte, 702 E. Lincolnway in LaPorte;

from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Grace Learning Center, 1007 W. 8th St. in Michigan City;

from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the VFW Post 1130, 181 W. McClung Road in LaPorte;

from 1-2:30 pm. Sunday, Nov. 20 at New Hope Baptist Church, 730 W. Sixth St. in Michigan City;

from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City;

from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Coolspring Branch of the LaPorte County Public Library, 6925 W 500 N in Michigan City;

from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the LaPorte County Main Library, 904 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte;

from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Dunebrook, 7451 W. Johnson Road in Michigan City

and from 12-2 p.m. on Monday Dec. 12 at Ivy Tech-Michigan City, 3714 Franklin St. in Michigan City.

Pfizer first and second vaccines and bilvalent booster vaccines will be available for ages 5 to 11. Those 12 or older may receive a first or second Pfizer vaccine or Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine.

Anyone receiving a bivalent booster or second shot from the primary series of vaccines is eligible to receive a $50 Visa gift card.

The clinics aim to increase education and vaccination rates in underserved communities and are made possible in part through a 2021 $3.7 million grant to Beacon Health from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Beacon Health allocated $164,500 to Franciscan Health as a sub-recipient of the grant to support mobile vaccination clinics, community health workers and COVID-19 educational campaigns in underserved communities in LaPorte County.

No pre-registration is necessary to receive a vaccine at the clinics. For more information, contact Community Health Improvement Specialist Selena Tinoco at selena.tinoco@franciscanalliance.org or (219) 221-4153.