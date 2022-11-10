The Porter Police Department announced the passing of K9 “Kilo” on Wednesday.

Kilo passed away peacefully beside his handler, Porter Police Corporal Scott Cornelison at approximately noon on Wednesday, according to PPD.

The Porter Police department released the following statement Wednesday:

“Cpl. Cornelison and Kilo were the Porter Police Department’s sole K-9 Unit from 2012-2021 and were responsible for numerous missing persons and narcotic searches.

“Just after retiring Kilo last year, Cpl. Cornelison was involved in a head-on collision while pursuing a kidnapping suspect in November of 2021. While Cpl. Cornelison has fought diligently at overcoming the injuries sustained from the crash, Kilo was enjoying the fruits of K9 retirement with his handler and best friend by his side.

“The Porter Police Department would like to thank K9 Kilo for his dedication and sense of duty in serving the citizens of the Town of Porter.

“All units be advised:

“K9 Kilo (Badge #9) is 10-42 for the final time.”