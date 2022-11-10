The South Shore Line invites all veterans and active-duty military personnel to ride free of charge on all trains Friday, Nov. 11, through Monday, Nov. 14.

At the time of fare collection, passengers are to inform train personnel of veteran or active military status in order to take advantage of the free passage; no identification will be required.

On Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, trains will follow the regular weekday train schedule. NOTE: Temporary busing to stations between Gary and Michigan City remains in effect.

Up to three children 13 years of age and under may ride free with each military personnel/veteran on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains (off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 am CST and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 pm and after 6:30 pm CST).

Click here for more information.