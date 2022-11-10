Mayor of Michigan City Duane Parry has announced two Veterans memorial statues will be unveiled Friday at Greenwood Cemetery and Swan Lake Cemetery.

On Memorial Day, Mayor Parry announced during the Veteran Memorial Ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery that he will use the proceeds from his Golf Outing, to purchase and dedicate a statue to the memory of “ALL THAT HAVE SERVED”

Due to the overwhelming response from donors, the city was able to purchase two statues. One statue will be unveiled in Greenwood Cemetery this Friday at 11:00 a.m.

At the conclusion of that unveiling, officials will be escorted by the Michigan City Police to Swan Lake Cemetery where they will unveil the second statue at noon.

“Mayor Parry wanted these memorial statues that would make you stop and think for a minute about the real cost of war,” the city said in a statement. “In choosing these statues, Mayor Parry feels it is a fitting and dignified tribute to our troops, and memorials that will keep their memory alive in a permanent way.”