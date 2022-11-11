A Michigan City woman died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot Tuesday morning, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

The incident happened in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building at 2510 East Michigan Boulevard.

Officers encountered 92-year-old Michigan City resident Virginia Bobillo who was unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury. Responding officers immediately began life saving measures until LaPorte County EMS and Michigan City Fire Department personnel arrived on scene.

Bobillo was transported from the scene to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital with life threatening injuries. Bobillo was then transferred to University of Chicago Hospital in where she eventually died from her injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Bobillo was walking in the parking lot when she was struck by a vehicle. Officers processed the crash scene, conducted multiple interviews and are reviewing video surveillance in the area that may have captured the incident.

A chemical test was performed on the driver during this investigation. This standard testing procedure is required by Indiana state law when a motorist is involved in a serious bodily injury or fatal crash. Toxicology results are pending. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking that anyone who has additional information, cell phone video or video surveillance of this crash to contact investigators Captain Jeff Loniewski or Corporal Brian Wright at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1008.