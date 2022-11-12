La Lumiere Senior Sean Egan has been named the school winner in the Heisman High School Scholarship Competition, awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust.

The Heisman High School Scholarship extends the Heisman prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities.

These remarkable young leaders set an example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.