A crash on I-94 left one person with serious injuries Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers responded to an injury crash on I-94 at the entrance to the eastbound scales. This is at the Chesterton weigh station.

The investigation showed that a straight truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was driving in the ramp lane.

The driver of the straight truck had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Pine Township Fire Department and was flown by Lutheran Air II to Chicago for treatment of serious injuries.

Indiana State Police did not state the status of the driver of the tractor-trailer in their social media post regarding the crash.