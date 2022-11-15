La Lumiere School announced Saturday the signing of seniors Ashlynn Shade, Kaleb Glenn, Zaide Lowery, Trenton Walters, and Gus Yalden to a national letter of intent to play NCAA Division 1 basketball during the early signing period.

A native of Noblesville, Indiana, Shade signed with the University of Connecticut. A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Glenn signed with the University of Louisville. A native of Springfield, Missouri, Lowery signed with Marquette University. A native of Frisco, Texas, Walters signed with Radford University. A native of Appleton, Wisconsin, Yalden signed with the University of Wisconsin

“We are proud of these five student athletes on signing to their respective college choices. While each of them possess unique talents and abilities, they all share the common values we have at La Lumiere of character, scholarship, and faith. We look forward to their continued growth here in the classroom and on the court during their senior year. We are confident that they will continue to represent La Lumiere well in the future and look forward to cheering them on when they begin their college careers.” said Pat Holmes, Athletic Director and Head Boys Basketball Coach.