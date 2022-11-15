Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand fall that occurred Saturday morning in Cass County.

At just after 9:30 a.m., county emergency dispatch received a call of a hunter getting injured after falling from a tree stand near the area of 200 West and 1000 North.

A 71 year-old man from Whiting, was deer hunting from the stand when he lost his footing on the platform and fell. Not wearing a full body safety harness at the time, he fell approximately 14 feet, sustaining serious leg, arm, and torso injuries.

The man was transported via ambulance to a hospital in Lafayette and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.

Conservation officers remind Hoosiers that the most common hunting-related injuries are from accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms. The DNR says all hunters should wear a full body safety harness when going up to and getting down from elevated platforms.

For more information, see hunting.IN.gov.