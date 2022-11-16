The Town of Chesterton is reminding the public that the seasonal snow parking ban in the downtown business district will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

The Town Council voted unanimously to enact the ban at its meeting Monday night, at Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg’s request.

The ban prohibits parking on select streets between 12 and 8 a.m. during or after snows of two inches or more.

The streets affected by the ban are:

-South Calumet Road between Porter Avenue and the Norfolk Southern railroad grade-crossing.

-Broadway between South Calumet Road and Sixth Street.

-Second and Third Streets between Broadway and West Indiana Avenue.

The Town of Chesterton stated on its Facebook page that the snow parking ban is intended to make plowing easier, more effective, and safer.

Signage will be posted on the affected streets in advance of the ban’s taking effect.