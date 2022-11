The Indiana DNR is informing that applicants wanting to receive Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) grant funding can apply until Jan. 15, 2023.

LARE strives to protect and enhance aquatic habitat while ensuring usage of Indiana’s publicly accessible lakes, rivers, and streams by reducing nonpoint sediment and nutrient pollution.

Qualifying projects can include logjam removal, streambank stabilization, wetland creation, or more.

Learn more about LARE and how to apply at bit.ly/2023lare.