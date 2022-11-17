Duneland’s Hometown Holiday Celebration will take place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Event celebrations are coordinated by the Duneland Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Town of Chesterton, the Chesterton Police and Fire, Parks and Street Departments, and the Chamber organizations and volunteers.

Enjoy shopping at our holiday themed Chesterton’s European Market starting at 8:00 a.m. and running until 2:00 p.m. in the Chamber parking lot at 220 Broadway in Chesterton. The Twilight Christmas Parade will step off from Chesterton Middle School at 5:15 p.m. Floats will populate this night-time parade, including all manner of lighted cars, trucks, and wagons, as well as plenty of walking families and service organizations. An impressive series of decorated fire engines will round out the lineup, with Santa Claus himself making an appearance on the final float.

Continue the celebration by shopping local. Eat and shop your way across Duneland all day with most participating businesses offering special Small Business Saturday deals.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our generous sponsors Urschel Laboratories, WIMS Radio is a sponsor of the event.

For questions about how to participate in any part of the Hometown Holiday Celebration, please call the Chamber at 219.926.5513 or email info@dunelandchamber.org.