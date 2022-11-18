MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Joy Elementary on Wednesday dedicated its new Multisensory Environment (MSE) room in memory of Caitlin Foreman.

The school says the special room serves students with sensory needs, providing a comfortable setting to help them build self-regulation skills that contribute to their peace and success.

Joy thanked the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte and the Foreman family for their support in funding equipment for the room.

The school also thanked MSE experts Maurits Eijgendaal, who traveled from Denmark and Dr. Anthony McCrovitz for their guidance.

Additionally Joy thanked PT Assistant Robin Krassow and OT Assistant Chris Kiser for putting the room together.