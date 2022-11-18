The Michigan City Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Ed Bohle, who passed away on Sunday.

Bohle first began his law enforcement career at Long Beach Police Department in 1973 and later came to serve with the Michigan City Police Department for many years.

Michigan City Police stated, “We want to thank the Bohle Family for Ed’s dedicated service to the Michigan City Police Department and for serving our community. We would also like to send our deepest condolences to the Bohle family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, brother, you will be missed…”