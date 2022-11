Citizens Concerned for the Homeless will be distributing 1,000 turkeys on Monday, Nov. 21 provided through the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

The first 500 turkeys will be distributed at Marquette Mall in Michigan City from 9-11 a.m.

The second 500 will be distributed at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds in La Porte from 12:30-2 p.m.

There will be one offering per household.