Deputies from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office participated in a traffic safety project this past Tuesday along U.S. 20 in La Porte County.

Deputies Alex Clemons, Jon Sikorski and Justin Gorny joined forces with law enforcement officers from the six states of Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio for the one-day project aimed at improving traffic safety along 1,300 miles of U.S. 20.

Deputies worked the project during peak travel and commuter times on Tuesday.

Their combined enforcement efforts produced 13 citations and 17 warnings for various traffic infractions.

This was the third U.S. 20 enforcement project since July that the LCSO has participated in by partnering with agencies from the other states.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says that traffic safety along U.S. 20 remains a major concern due to the high volume of crashes and traffic related complaints. Motorists are reminded to adhere to traffic control devices, limit distractions and utilize defensive driving techniques.