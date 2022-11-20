One person died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Johnson Road at County Road 500 West, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

At 4:16 p.m., an off-duty deputy, came upon a two-vehicle crash on Johnson Road at CR 500 West.

The crash investigation determined a 2009 Hyundai, driven by 65-year-old Dwayne Nash of Michigan City, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. Nash disregarded the stop sign on County Road 500 West at Johnson Road. The vehicle traveled onto Johnson Road and collided with an eastbound vehicle.

The vehicle traveling eastbound on Johnson Road, a 2021 Jeep, was being driven by 69-year-old Dennis A. Pulver of La Porte. Pulver observed Nash’s vehicle disregard the stop sign. Nash’s vehicle collided with the front passenger side of Pulver’s vehicle.

Pulver complained of upper body pain, but was not transported for treatment. Nash was not injured.

A front seat passenger in Nash’s vehicle, identified as 45-year old Joseph R. Childers of Michigan City. Childers sustained an upper body injury. He was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment. A deputy later learned Childers had died as the result of injuries.

Alcohol has been ruled out as being a factor in the crash.

Weather conditions were a contributing factor in the crash, according to police. Snow squalls had been occurring on and off throughout the afternoon. Nash told deputies the wind was blowing and snow had reduced his visibility.